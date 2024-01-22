Muslim Woman Names Newborn Ram Rahim

On the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Muslim woman in the city welcomed a newborn on Monday, and she chose to name the child Ram Rahim, symbolizing a message of Hindu-Muslim unity. Dr. Naveen Jain, in charge of the District Women’s Hospital, confirmed the joyous occasion, stating that Farzana, the mother, delivered a healthy baby boy on Monday.

“The child and the mother are both in good health,” remarked Dr. Jain. He further mentioned, “The child’s grandmother, Husna Banu, has chosen the name Ram Rahim.” Husna Banu expressed that she opted for the name Ram Rahim with the intention of conveying a message of unity between the Hindu and Muslim communities. The unique choice of name is a heartening example of communal harmony during a significant and auspicious event like the consecration of the Ram temple, emphasizing the coexistence of diverse religious sentiments in the country.