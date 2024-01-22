Nearly 90 people killed across the United States due to sub-freezing conditions

Almost 90 individuals have lost their lives in incidents attributed to adverse weather conditions across the United States. The sub-freezing temperatures and treacherous icy roads have been significant factors contributing to a multitude of deaths throughout the nation in the current month. The frigid arctic weather has taken a firm hold on US states extending as far south as Texas and Florida, exacerbating the severity of its impact. Fortunately, there is a glimmer of relief on the horizon as reports suggest that the intense weather conditions are anticipated to alleviate in the coming days.

A comprehensive tally conducted by CBS News reveals that approximately 89 fatalities have been documented, with the state of Tennessee witnessing the highest toll at 25 deaths, closely followed by Oregon with 16 casualties. The situation in Oregon has prompted a state of emergency due to the severity of the ongoing ice storms. While Tennessee and Oregon bore the brunt of the fatalities, other states such as Illinois, Mississippi, Washington, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and New York have also reported deaths related to the inclement weather.

Mississippi’s Emergency Management Agency disclosed that, since January 14, 11 people have succumbed to causes linked to the freezing weather. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing for certain fatalities, including one individual killed in a five-car collision in Kentucky and four in Illinois. A particularly distressing report from the Associated Press highlights that, over a mere four days, five individuals, predominantly presumed to be homeless, met their demise in Seattle due to the harsh conditions. The widespread impact of the arctic weather underscores the urgency of effective measures to mitigate its toll on human life.