NewsClick HR Head Withdraws SC Plea Against UAPA Arrest

NewsClick’s HR head, Amit Chakravarty, withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court challenging his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A Delhi court had earlier permitted Chakravarty to become an approver in the UAPA case against the news portal, alleging it received money for spreading pro-China propaganda. The pleas filed by Chakravarty and NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha were scheduled for a hearing before a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai. During the hearing, an advocate requested the bench to allow Chakravarty to withdraw his plea, which was granted. The bench, however, stated that the other petition filed by Purkayastha would be heard on January 30.

In October 2023, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the pleas of Purkayastha and Chakravarty challenging their arrest under UAPA. They were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on October 3, 2023, on charges of allegedly receiving funds from China to spread pro-China propaganda. Purkayastha and Chakravarty moved the high court, seeking immediate release and challenging their arrest and seven-day police custody. However, the high court refused to grant relief, citing no procedural infirmity or violation of UAPA provisions in their arrest. The city police accused the duo of receiving funds to disrupt India’s sovereignty and cause disaffection against the country. The FIR also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with the People’s Alliance for Democracy and Secularism to sabotage the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In a separate development, Chakravarty had sought the court’s permission to turn approver, which the Delhi court granted earlier this month.