Official news agency: Iran launches satellite, places it in 750 km orbit

On January 20, Iran successfully launched the Soraya satellite using the Qaem 100 satellite carrier developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This achievement is considered a significant milestone for Iran’s aerospace program. The satellite, weighing 50 kilograms, was placed in an orbit 750 kilometers above Earth. Notably, this marks the first time Iran has successfully positioned a satellite in orbits higher than 500 kilometers, showcasing advancements in its space capabilities.

While Iran asserts that its space program is for civil and defense purposes, Western nations, particularly the United States, have expressed concerns. Critics argue that the technology used in Iran’s space program could potentially be adapted for ballistic missiles, raising fears of nuclear warhead delivery systems. Iran has consistently denied any intentions of developing nuclear weapons, maintaining that its rocket launches are solely for peaceful purposes.

The Qaem 100 rocket, developed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, is a three-stage solid-fuel satellite launcher and represents a notable technological achievement for the country in the realm of space exploration.