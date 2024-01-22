Philippine President comes under fire after using the presidential helicopter to attend Coldplay concert

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is facing social media criticism for utilizing the presidential helicopter to attend a Coldplay concert over the weekend. The president and his wife were observed arriving at the Philippine Arena, situated north of Manila, via helicopter on Friday.

The backlash prompted Brigadier General Jesus Nelson Morales, the head of the Presidential Security Group (PSG), to issue a statement on Saturday. The statement claimed that an “unprecedented influx of 40,000 individuals eagerly attending a concert” resulted in traffic complications, posing a potential security threat to the president. The PSG requested public understanding, emphasizing that continued support for such measures is crucial for maintaining the safety and well-being of the nation’s leadership.

Marcos Jr and his wife were part of the large audience attending the Coldplay concert at the Philippine Arena, recognized as the world’s largest indoor arena, situated in the suburbs. Images and videos capturing the first couple’s arrival by helicopter drew criticism on social media, with users questioning the use of taxpayer funds by Marcos. The president, bearing the name of his late father, who was a strongman president, faced additional scrutiny due to the historical context of his family’s rule that ended nearly four decades ago through a landmark “people power” revolution.