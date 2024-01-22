PM unveils ‘Jatayu’ statue and offers prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kuber Tila on the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya, offering worship to Lord Shiva. Engaging in ‘jalabhishek’ (offering water on the ‘Shiva linga’), he also performed a ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) of the temple. The ancient Shiv temple, situated on the Kuber Tila in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, is undergoing renovation by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the organization responsible for constructing the Ram temple. In addition to the temple rituals, the prime minister unveiled a statue of ‘Jatayu’ on the Ayodhya Ram temple premises and expressed gratitude by showering flower petals on the workers contributing to the construction of the temple.

This visit by Prime Minister Modi to the Kuber Tila and the Ram temple site underscores the cultural and religious significance of the project, symbolizing a momentous milestone in the construction of the long-awaited temple in Ayodhya.