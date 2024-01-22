Price, renders and specifications of Moto G24 leaked

Mumbai: Motorola will soon launch its latest G series smartphone named Moto G24’. Now, its renders, specifications, and pricing details have surfaced on the Web. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with Appuals, shared the renders, pricing, and specifications of the Moto G24.

As per reports, the dual SIM (Nano) Moto G24 is said to run on Android 14 and feature a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. It is said to run on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera setup of Moto G24 could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, there could be an 8-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture. It could include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0. There might be an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope sensor.

The handset could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The renders show the handset in black, green, and pink colours. As per the report, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Moto G24 will be priced at around EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in Europe.