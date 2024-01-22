Rahul stopped from visiting Assam temple

Assam’s Haiboragaon witnessed high drama as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, was denied permission by authorities to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua. Gandhi, who was on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was halted in Haiboragaon and not allowed to proceed. The former Congress chief, scheduled to pay respects to the local deity before the yatra, joined Mahila Congress leaders in a dharna protesting the denial of permission. Authorities later stated that Gandhi would be allowed to visit the temple at 3 PM. Tight security measures, a substantial police force, and road blockades were in place around the temple.

Questioning the denial, Gandhi remarked on Prime Minister Modi’s role, asking if the Prime Minister would now decide who can visit a temple and when. Expressing the desire for peaceful prayers, Gandhi emphasized the unjust hindrance faced. Only the local MP and MLA were allowed beyond Haiboragaon, with other Congress leaders and the media team restricted. Congress Sewa Dal chief Lalji Desai condemned the situation, labeling it “shameful” that the Prime Minister and Assam Chief Minister were dictating temple visitations and accusing them of undermining democracy by deciding when people could pray at temples.