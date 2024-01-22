Ram Temple Inauguration Marks New Cycle in India’s resurgence : President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed that the nationwide celebration surrounding the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks the beginning of a new cycle in India’s resurgence. In a letter to the Prime Minister ahead of the ‘Pran Pratistha,’ President Murmu acknowledged the significance of the civilizational journey accomplished with each step taken in the hallowed precincts. She commended the prime minister’s 11-day ‘anushthan’ as a sacred ritual and supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram.

The president extended heartfelt wishes, describing the celebratory atmosphere as an uninhibited expression of India’s eternal soul. She highlighted the universal values of Lord Ram, such as courage, compassion, and a constant focus on duty, which will be brought closer to the people through the magnificent temple. President Murmu emphasized that Lord Ram’s message of treating everyone with love and dignity, irrespective of social background, resonates with the country’s governance outlook. In her letter, she expressed optimism that the temple and the welfare of the people, as reflected in initiatives like PM-JANMAN, would bring joy to Mata Shabari and further Lord Ram’s principles of justice and welfare.