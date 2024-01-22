Reports: Saif Ali Khan hospitalised in Mumbai for a knee injury

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly been hospitalized following an injury to his knee. Media reports suggest that he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Monday, January 22, and is expected to undergo surgery for the injury. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the actor’s team or family regarding his health.

It is reported that Saif Ali Khan’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, is by his side at the hospital during his admission. The actor was last seen publicly as a guest on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 8, where he appeared alongside his mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. During the show, Saif discussed how Kareena has influenced various aspects of his life, including time management, health, exercise, routine, discipline, and patience.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot in October 2012, and the couple has two children together. Before his marriage to Kareena, Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor separated from Amrita Singh in 2004.

Saif Ali Khan’s most recent appearance was in Om Raut’s film “Adipurush,” which was based on the Ramayana. In the movie, Saif portrayed the character of Lankesh, inspired by the character of Ravan.