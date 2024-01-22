Researchers shown how Artificial Intelligence can help explain the way memories enable humans to learn about the world

A team of researchers at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London has demonstrated the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in elucidating how human memories contribute to learning, enabling individuals to recollect past experiences and construct new ones for imagination and planning. The findings of this study were published in the Nature Human Behaviour journal.

Eleanor Spens, the lead author of the study and a doctoral student at UCL’s Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience, emphasized the significance of recent advancements in generative networks within AI, showcasing how these technologies can extract information from experiences. This extraction process facilitates both the recollection of specific experiences and the flexible imagination of new ones.

The research primarily focused on the networks associated with the hippocampus and neocortex, integral components of the brain responsible for memory, imagination, and planning. Spens drew attention to the cognitive parallel between remembering and imagining the past based on concepts. This cognitive process involves combining stored details within the brain with expectations about the nature of a past event.

The study sheds light on how AI can enhance our understanding of the intricate processes involved in memory formation and utilization, providing insights into the mechanisms that allow humans to not only recall specific experiences but also engage in imaginative thinking and planning for the future. This interdisciplinary approach, integrating AI and cognitive neuroscience, contributes to our comprehension of the intricate workings of the human brain and memory systems.