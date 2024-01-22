Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is getting a digital release

The anticipated digital release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film “Animal,” featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to take place on January 26, exclusively on the Netflix OTT platform. The film, known for its controversial content and violence, garnered over Rs 9 billion worldwide, establishing itself as one of the major successes of the year. Additional cast members include Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

Recent reports confirm earlier rumors of an extended cut for the OTT version of “Animal.” The film, originally running at a length of 3 hours and 21 minutes in theaters, will now have an additional 8 minutes, extending the total runtime to 3 hours and 29 minutes for its digital release on Netflix.

The extension is expected to include a new scene featuring Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays Geetanjali, the wife of Ranbir’s character in the film. This revelation has sparked renewed excitement among fans, as the added minutes promise to bring a fresh layer to the narrative.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had previously hinted at including deleted scenes for the digital version during an interview, expressing regret over certain cuts made in the theatrical release. Vanga shared his plans, stating, “Now, I will be using those 5-6 minutes extra,” suggesting a more comprehensive storytelling experience for the audience through the extended cut. The prospect of additional content and an enriched narrative has heightened anticipation for the digital release of “Animal” on Netflix.