Simple recipe for Nankhatai

Ingredients:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

– 1/2 cup gram flour (besan)

– 1 cup powdered sugar

– 1 cup clarified butter (ghee), softened

– 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the powdered sugar and softened clarified butter (ghee). Mix well until it becomes smooth and creamy.

3. Sift together the all-purpose flour, gram flour, and baking soda. Gradually add this dry mixture to the sugar-butter mixture while continuously stirring.

4. Add cardamom powder for flavor. Mix the ingredients well to form a soft dough. If the dough is too sticky, you can add a little more all-purpose flour.

5. Take small portions of the dough and shape them into round cookies. You can flatten them slightly with the help of your palms.

6. Place the shaped cookies on a baking tray lined with parchment paper, leaving some space between each cookie.

7. If desired, garnish the cookies with chopped nuts like almonds or pistachios.

8. Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown.

9. Once baked, remove from the oven and let the Nankhatais cool on the tray for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

10. Your homemade Nankhatais are ready to be enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee.

Feel free to adjust the sweetness or add other flavorings according to your preference. Enjoy your delicious Nankhatais!