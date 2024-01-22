Soils launches 2 new tractors: Features

Mumbai: Solis Tractors has introduced two new tractors — Solis S 75 Shuttle XL and Solis C 48 — for the international markets. Both tractors were unveiled at the Lamma Show, the UK’s agricultural machinery, equipment and services show. The Soils Tractors is a part of International Tractors Ltd (ITL),

The Solis S 75 Shuttle XL uses an S-Tech, 4-cylinder engine and 12F+12R transmission. It comes with S-Boost hydraulics and a 3,000kg lifting capacity.

The Solis C 48 employs a 3-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine, producing a maximum torque of 146.2Nm. The tractor gets a 12F+12R transmission and features S-Boost hydraulics.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 13,000 crore from Indian equities

According to Solis, both S 75 Shuttle XL and C 48 will be sold in global markets, including the USA and Europe. The company did not reveal the price of these tractors.

Founded in 1996, ITL is the third-largest tractor manufacturer in India and fifth globally in terms of volume. It has been the top exporter of tractors from India in the last four years, despatching nearly 35,000 units in FY23. The company had an export market share of 28% in FY23 and 36% in H1 FY24.

Apart from Solis, ITL sells tractors under the Sonalika brand. The company has a manufacturing facility in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. ITL, which has tractors in the 16hp-125hp range, exports its models to over 150 countries. It is the biggest tractor brand in 14 countries, including Germany, France, Portugal, Finland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Algeria, in the segments it is present in.