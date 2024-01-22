UIDAI revises Aadhaar enrolment, updation rules: Details

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) revised the enrolment and update rules of Aadhaar Cards. The new changes are known as the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Amendment Regulations, 2024. The revision is done to enhance the accessibility of the enrolment process for both residents and non-residents.

UIDAI updated tha the Aadhaar number can now be updated online and offline.UIDAI has introduced two new forms for enrolling for Aadhaar and updating the information in it. Different forms have been issued for resident individuals and non-resident individuals (NRIs) for Aadhaar enrolment/updation purposes.

The revised rules give Indians to update information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) – by visiting enrolment centre or via the website/mobile application. Earlier, the rules, introduced in 2016, provided only for updation of addresses in online mode. The 2016 rules did not allow updation of documents or information via online form or mobile application. To update other details, the Aadhaar number holder had to visit the enrolment centre.

UIDAI has revised the old forms to make them more user-friendly.

Form 1: Aadhaar’s enrollment and update.

Anyone aged 18 years and above, residents or non-resident Indians (NRI) can use this form to apply for an Aadhaar number. Applicants should have an Indian address proof.

The same form can also be used to update details in Aadhaar.

Form 2: For NRIs

This form can be used by the NRIs, who have their proof of address outside India. They can use it for enrollment and update their details.

Forms 3 to 6: For Kids

Forms 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8 have been introduced to cater to the enrolment and updates for children of various age groups, both residents and NRIs.

Form 3 is for those children who are 5 years to under 18 years, residents or NRIs. This is for those who have an Indian address proof.

Form 4 is for NRI children who are 5 years to under 18 years old but do not have Indian address proof.

Form 5 is for resident Indian children aged below five years who have Indian address proof.

Form 6 is for NRI children below five years who have proof of address outside India.

Form 7 is for resident foreign nationals. They have to be more than 18 years of age to enrol and update their Aadhaar card. They should have a foreign passport, OCI card, valid long-term Indian visa, and an email ID.

Form 8 is for resident foreign nationals under 18 for enrollment and details update.

Form 9 is for cancelling an Aadhaar number upon attaining the age of 18.

UIDAI has said that if the age of the individual is declared (i.e. there is no documentary proof of date of birth) or approximate, then only the year of declared/approximate birth will be printed on the Aadhaar card. Hence, if someone wants the complete date of birth to be printed on the Aadhaar card, they will have to provide documentary proof for the same.

The enrolment for Aadhaar and update of Aadhaar details can be done either based on document verification or based on confirmation by the Head of Family (HoF).

-If the latter method is used, then HoF would be required to provide his/her Aadhaar details and sign Form 1.

-In case NRI provides a non-Indian mobile number, no SMS/text message will be sent to the same, as per the Form 1 guidelines.

-For NRI, only a valid Indian passport is acceptable as Proof of Identity (POI).

UIDAI has actively urged individuals to update their Aadhaar details, particularly if they haven’t done so in the past 10 years.