Ananya Panday graces the runway as showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2024

Bollywood’s emerging talent, Ananya Panday, made history as the youngest Bollywood actress to grace the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week 2024, taking the spotlight as the showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra. At just 24 years old, Ananya turned heads and walked the ramp with confidence, showcasing Mishra’s latest collection titled “Superheroes.”

Rahul Mishra’s collection drew inspiration from the intricate world of insects, featuring elements inspired by butterflies, beetles, snakes, and more. The aim was to challenge societal perceptions toward insects and foster a deeper appreciation for their beauty. Ananya Panday played a crucial role in bringing this vision to life as she walked the ramp in a butterfly-inspired black mini-dress, exuding sophistication and avant-garde flair.

The statement piece featured a giant sieve adorned with delicate butterfly motifs, creating a whimsical yet elegant ensemble. Ananya completed her look with a sleek hair bun and stylish black high heels, making a bold fashion statement on the international stage.

Ananya shared her runway moment on Instagram, posting a video snippet from the show and expressing her excitement about walking for Rahul Mishra at Paris Couture Week. While the actress received praise for her confident walk and stunning appearance, the internet had mixed reactions to her avant-garde look. Some netizens expressed pride in Ananya’s Paris Couture Week debut, while others drew comparisons to unconventional fashion influencer Urfi Javed, sparking a diverse range of comments and discussions online.