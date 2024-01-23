Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Check aarti, darshan timings; how to book passes

Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir in Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will open for public from January 23 onwards. ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of thousands of saints, esteemed guests on January 22.

Devotees can visit the Ram Temple from Tuesday, January 23, 2024 onwards. People can offer prayers from morning 7 am to 11:30 pm and from 2 pm to 7 pm.

The aarti in the temple will be held two times. One in the morning at 6:30 am and second in the evening at 7:30 pm.

Devotees can avail passes for aarti online as well as through offline mediums

Devotees need to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple’s official website.

They can login using mobile number. During the process, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number mentioned by the devotees.

After logging in, devotees can choose preferred slot for Aarti or Darshan.

Submit all the neccessary details when prompt on the website.

After submitting all the details, a confirmation slip will be sent to the devotee.

The devotees need to collect the pass from the temple counter before entry.

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, or Ram temple boasts dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and a towering height of 161 feet. The magnificant temple is supported by 392 pillars and features 44 doors. it is built in the traditional Nagara style. The 51-inch-tall idol, captures the image of a five-year-old Lord Ram standing gracefully on a lotus. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru has carved the idol from a single block of stone.