Banks to remain closed for three days in a row this week: Full list

Mumbai: Banks will remain shut for three days in a row this week. Digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will continue to operate without any interruptions. A total of 16 holidays have been allotted to banks in January 2024 including second, and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and other regional holidays.

Banks will remain closed on these dates this week:

January 23 (Tuesday)- Gaan-Ngai- Banks are closed in Manipur.

January 25 (Thursday)- Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali- Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh.

January 26 (Friday)- Republic Day – Banks will be closed across the country. Republic Day falls on Friday this year and banks will be closed for a long weekend as it is followed by fourth Saturday and Sundays.

January 27-Fourth Saturday

January 28 -Sunday

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.