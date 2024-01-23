BMW will soon launch its 8th-Gen 5 Series LWB and i5 in India: Details

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW will soon launch its eighth-gen 5 Series and its electric counterpart, the i5, in India. The cars will be launched in the Indian markets during the 2024 festive season.

The new-gen 5 Series made its global debut last year. It measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, 1,520 mm in height, and its wheelbase is 3,105mm. The new 5 Series comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The LWB version gets reclining rear seats, 4-zone automatic climate control, and a rear seat entertainment package with a massive 31.1-inch screen.

In India, BMW is likely to offer the 5 Series LWB with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Both engines will be paired with a mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

On the electric front, the i5 is likely to arrive in eDrive40 form, boasting a 340hp motor and an 81.2kWh battery pack for a maximum range of 582km.

In terms of pricing, the 5 Series LWB is anticipated to range between Rs 70 lakh and 80 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the i5 is projected to be priced in the Rs 90 lakh to 1 crore (ex-showroom) range.