Canada to cap international student permits: Details inside

Toronto: Canada has decided to cap international student permits. Canadian government announced an immediate two-year cap on international student permits and a freeze on certain postgraduate work visas.

The move, expected to reduce study permit approvals by 35 per cent to roughly 360,000 in 2024. The decision was taken to ease pressure on housing and services.

Also Read: Country halts ‘golden visa’ programme: Details

‘This is about protecting students, protecting our housing market, and protecting our services. Some private institutions have taken advantage of international students by operating under-resourced campuses, lacking support for students and charging high tuition fees, all the while significantly increasing their intake of international students. This increase is also putting pressure on housing, healthcare and other services. Fewer numbers would primarily help lower rent prices,’ Immigration Minister Marc Miller said in a statement.

The decision will impact Indian students. Indian students comprised 40 per cent of Canada’s international student population in 2022. Canada is a popular destination for Indian students seeking both education and a path to permanent residency.