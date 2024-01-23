Coal-based power generation in India climbs to 872 billion units in April-December 2023

New Delhi: Coal-based power generation in India increased 7.14 per cent to 872 billion units (BU) in the April-December period of the current financial year 2023-24. Domestic coal-based power generation was 813.9 BU in the year-ago period .Data released by the Union Coal ministry revealed this.

In India, power is generated from conventional sources — thermal, nuclear and hydro– and renewable sources — wind, solar, biomass etc. Thermal power producers use coal as the main fuel to run the units and the coal contributes to more than 70 per cent of the total electricity generation.

Coal-based power generation in the country registered a growth of around 10.13 per cent during April-December period of FY’24, as compared to the corresponding period of previous year while overall power generation grew 6.71 per cent during the same period. Coal imports for blending dropped by 40.66 per cent to 17.08 MT during April-December period of current fiscal from 28.78 MT in the corresponding period of previous year.