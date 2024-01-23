Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged for third day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,240. The price of gold in major markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 62,500 per 10 gram while those of 1 kg of Silver is Rs 72,000.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 61,915 per 10 gram, up Rs 47 or 0.08%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 70,756 per kg, marginally down Rs 60 or 0.08%.

Gold has narrowed its losses to 2.02% or Rs 1,273 per 10 gram in 2024. Silver futures have extended this year’s losses to 4.90% or Rs 3,635 from 4.13% or Rs 3,076 per kg in the last five sessions. After ending 2023 with gains of 15.22% or by Rs 8,372 per 10 grams, MCX gold futures have started this year on a weak note.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,019.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.1% to $2,021.00. price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.05 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $893.64, and palladium fell 0.3% to $933.64.

Comex Gold futures were trading at $2,025.30 per troy ounce, up $3.10 or 0.15% while silver futures were trading at $22.320, higher by $0.024 or 0.110%.