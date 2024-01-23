Country Records Three New COVID-19 fatalities

India has reported 236 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,031, according to the health ministry’s update on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, three new deaths were recorded—one in Karnataka and two in West Bengal. The daily cases had reduced to double digits until December 5, 2023, but began to rise again with the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. On December 31, 2023, 841 new cases were reported, constituting 0.2% of the peak cases observed in May 2021. The majority of active cases (around 92%) are recovering under home isolation. The JN.1 variant is not causing an exponential rise in new cases or an increase in hospitalizations and mortality, according to available data.

India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the Delta wave peaking in April-June 2021, reporting 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021. Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, over 4.5 crore people in the country have been infected, and more than 5.3 lakh people have died due to the infection. The recovery rate stands at 98.81%, with over 4.4 crore people having recuperated from the disease. The country has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, as per the health ministry’s website.