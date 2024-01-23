Court directs transfer of Jayalalithaa’s gold and diamond jewelry to TN govt

A special court in Bengaluru has ordered the transfer of seized valuables from the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to the government of Tamil Nadu. The gold and diamond jewelry, which were part of the material evidence in the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa and others, will be disposed of by the Tamil Nadu government. The trial took place in Karnataka on the Supreme Court’s direction, and all material evidence is currently in the Karnataka treasury under the court’s custody. Judge H A Mohan of the XXXII Additional City Civil & Sessions court issued the transfer order on Monday.

Earlier, the court had ruled that Jayalalithaa’s relatives were not entitled to the confiscated properties. The Special CBI Court rejected a petition filed by J Deepa and J Deepak, Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew, respectively. The Special Court judge, in the order, suggested transferring the jewels to Tamil Nadu through the Department of Home, State of Tamil Nadu, rather than auctioning them. The court directed the Tamil Nadu Home Department to authorize competent persons, preferably in the rank of Secretary, along with the police, to collect the jewels. Additionally, the Special Court ordered the payment of Rs five crore to Karnataka for the expenses of the trial conducted in the state, and the amount will be withdrawn from a fixed deposit related to Jayalalithaa in the State Bank of India branch in Chennai.