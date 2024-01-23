Heavy fog disrupts flights and train operations in Delhi

Dense fog in Delhi has led to disruptions in flight and train operations on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog in various parts of the region, including Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, as well as in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Delhi recorded a temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius in the morning, with the IMD forecasting a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius for the day.

According to ANI, several flights experienced delays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, while 28 Delhi-bound trains faced delays ranging from two to five hours. The dense fog has also contributed to poor air quality in Delhi, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 373 at 11 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good,” while an AQI of 301 to 400 falls under the “very poor” category. The foggy conditions have not only affected transportation but have also added to the air quality concerns in the national capital.