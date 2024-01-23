H&M withdraws school uniform advertisement after people raised concerns that the ad sexualised children

H&M has issued an apology and removed a school uniform advertisement in Australia following concerns raised by social media users who felt the ad sexualized children. The multinational clothing company, based in Sweden, faced controversy over a “Back to School fashion” ad featuring a slogan – “make those heads turn” – accompanied by images of two young girls in pinafore dresses.

The advertisement, posted on H&M’s official handle, sparked outrage on social media, with users expressing their disapproval of the concept. One user commented, “What the h*** is going on? This is sickening, sexualizing kids,” while another labeled it an “inappropriate advert.”

In response to the backlash, H&M acknowledged the concerns and promptly removed the ad. The company issued a statement on social media, saying, “This ad has now been removed. We are deeply sorry for the offense this has caused and will look into how we present campaigns going forward.”

Prominent feminist advocate Melinda Tankard Reist raised objections to the ad and questioned H&M’s intentions. The controversy highlights the sensitivity surrounding the portrayal of children in advertising and the potential for unintended interpretations. H&M’s swift response to remove the ad and issue an apology reflects the importance of addressing public concerns and ensuring responsible advertising practices. Moving forward, companies may need to exercise greater caution and sensitivity when creating and promoting content involving children to avoid unintentional negative reactions from the public.