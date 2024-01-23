IMD Warns of Prolonged Cold Wave and Fog Due to Jet Streams in North India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a health advisory due to the prolonged cold wave and dense fog conditions persisting over Northwest and East India for another week. A red alert has been issued for Uttar Pradesh, while other states have received an orange alert, urging precautions against cold waves and dense fog.

The forecast indicates snowfall in the Himalayan region and rainfall in the plains from January 25 onwards, with minimum temperatures ranging from 3–7 °C and maximum temperatures between 12–18 °C. The health advisory warns of potential illnesses such as flu, running/stuffy nose, nosebleeds, and the risk of frostbite due to prolonged exposure to cold in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to health concerns, the cold waves and dense fog are expected to impact agriculture, crops, livestock, water supply, transport, and the power sector in certain areas. The IMD’s weekly forecast predicts the continuation of dense fog and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan for the next five days. Ground frost conditions are likely in isolated places over Uttarakhand, and snowfall and rainfall are anticipated from January 25 onwards.

The prevailing extreme cold conditions are attributed to the presence of the jet stream phenomenon over North India. The jet stream, a fast-flowing wind occurring when warmer air from the south meets cooler air from the north, leads to the subsidence of cold air and exacerbates cold wave and cold day conditions over the region.

Dr. Shashi Kant, a senior scientist at the IMD, stated that the intensity of the jet stream is expected to continue for the next 3–4 days. Additionally, under the influence of a fresh Western disturbance, light isolated rainfall or snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan Region from January 25th to January 28th, 2024. Light rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Vidarbha, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal during the next 4-5 days due to troughs in easterlies and anticyclonic circulation over the Northwest Bay of Bengal.