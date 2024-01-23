India launch date of Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ announced: Details

Mumbai: Realme will be launching Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ smartphones in India on January 29. This will be the company’s first flagship smartphone launch this year.

The smartphones are rumoured to feature up to 12 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset on the Realme 12 Pro+ and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset on the Realme 12 Pro smartphone, and Android 14 operating system-based Realme UI 5. The Realme 12 Pro 5G may feature a 6.7-inch curved-edge fullHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both variants are anticipated to feature 5,000mAh batteries supporting 67 W wired fast charging. The two smartphones may also come with a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back.

Also Read: IRCTC introduces special tour package to Ayodhya: Details

The Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ can also be expected to come in two storage variants each. The Realme 12 Pro will likely come in an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option. The 12 Pro will reportedly come in two colors options, Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. The Realme 12 Pro+ could come with two storage choices, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB model, and will likely come in three colors: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue.