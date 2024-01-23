India overtakes this country to become world’s fourth-largest stock market

Mumbai: Stock markets in India has became world’s fourth-largest stock market. India’s stock market has surpassed Hong Kong to achieve this feat. The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion as of Monday’s close. The combined value of shares listed on Hong Kong’s stock markets is $4.29 trillion. India’s stock market capitalization (m-cap) had crossed $4 trillion for the first time on December 5

Currently, the US is the world’s biggest market with a mcap of $50.86 trillion, followed by China with a mcap of $8.44 trillion and Japan at $6.36 trillion.

As per data, foreign funds poured more than $21 billion into Indian shares in 2023. This has helped India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index cap an eighth consecutive year of gains.

In 2023, both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty advanced 18.8 percent and 20 percent, respectively, while BSE MidCap and SmallCap jumped 45.5 percent and 47.5 percent, respectively. Among the top gainers, Tata Motors jumped 101 percent, Bajaj Auto advanced 88 percent, NTPC rose 87 percent, L&T gained 69 percent, while Coal India surged 67 percent.