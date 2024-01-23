India repatriates 184 Myanmar soldiers seeking asylum in Mizoram

Following armed clashes with an ethnic insurgent group, 184 Myanmar soldiers who sought refuge in Mizoram were repatriated by India. Out of the 276 Myanmarese soldiers who entered Mizoram last week, 184 were sent back on Monday, with the remaining 92 to be repatriated on Tuesday. After their camp was overrun by ‘Arakan Army’ fighters, the soldiers fled to Mizoram and approached the Assam Rifles. They were taken to the Assam Rifles camp at Parva, and later most of them were shifted to Lunglei. Under the supervision of the Assam Rifles, these soldiers were brought to Aizawl and flown on Myanmar air force planes from Lengpui airport to Sittwe in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

This incident marks another instance of Myanmarese soldiers seeking refuge in Mizoram, with 635 soldiers having fled to the Indian state after their camps were overrun by ethnic armed organizations and pro-democratic forces. Out of the total, 359 soldiers have been sent back to Myanmar, highlighting the complex situation on the India-Myanmar border. The repatriation process reflects India’s response to the influx of Myanmarese soldiers, contributing to efforts to manage the situation diplomatically and address humanitarian concerns along the border.