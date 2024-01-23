Indian Army initiates collaborative military drills with Egypt and Kyrgyzstan

Indian and Egyptian armies commenced an 11-day military exercise named ‘Cyclone’ in Egypt’s Anshas. The exercise involves special forces from both nations and focuses on sharing operating procedures in desert or semi-desert terrain. It aims to strengthen bilateral military cooperation, foster relations, and achieve shared security objectives. The exercise comprises three phases, including military exhibitions, tactical interactions, training on improvised explosive devices, counter-IED, and combat first aid, and joint tactical exercises for fighting in built-up areas and hostage rescue scenarios. The India-Egypt bilateral ties have been strengthening, with a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2022 to enhance defense cooperation. The exercise is part of the ongoing efforts to expand defense and security engagement between the two nations.

Additionally, a joint special forces exercise between India and Kyrgyzstan began at the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh. The 11th edition of this annual event focuses on developing special forces skills, advanced insertion and extraction techniques, and exchanging experiences in counterterrorism and special forces operations in mountainous terrain.

Both exercises contribute to building stronger military ties, sharing best practices, and enhancing the capabilities of the participating forces. India recognizes the geopolitical and geostrategic importance of relations with Egypt and views it as a crucial political and military power in its extended neighborhood. The joint exercises with Kyrgyzstan highlight the collaborative efforts to address shared security challenges.