Indian Entities Experienced 15% Weekly Rise in Cyber Attacks in 2023: Report

In 2023, the number of cyber attack cases in India increased by an average of 15% per week, making it the second most targeted nation in the Asia Pacific region, following Taiwan, according to cybersecurity firm Check Point. Globally, organizations faced an average of 1,158 weekly cyber attacks each, a 1% increase compared to 2022. India saw a surge of 15% in weekly attacks per organization, reaching 2,138 incidents. Within the APAC region, India experienced the second-highest increase in attacks at 15%, following Korea’s 21% surge since 2022. The education and research sector, previously a prime target, witnessed a notable 12% decrease in attacks but remained at the top with the highest volume of cyber attacks. Meanwhile, the retail and wholesale sectors faced a 22% increase, suggesting a shift in attacker focus. The healthcare sector saw a concerning 3% increase in attacks, considering the critical nature of its services. Regionally, APAC led with the highest average number of weekly attacks, experiencing a 3% increase compared to the previous year. Africa saw a substantial 12% year-on-year increase in the average number of weekly attacks per organization, reaching an average of 1,900 attacks.