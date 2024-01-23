Iran executes a man convicted for killing a policeman

On Tuesday (Jan 23), Iran executed Mohammad Ghobadlou, who was convicted of killing a policeman and injuring others during the nationwide protests in 2022. The execution took place after 487 days of legal proceedings, according to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

Ghobadlou was found guilty of murdering a policeman and injuring five others during the protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini in custody in September 2022. Amini had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women. The protests resulted in hundreds of deaths, including both civilians and security personnel, and thousands of arrests.

Ghobadlou had initially received a death sentence in November 2022 for “corruption on Earth” related to the attack on police in Tehran with a car, leading to the death of one officer and injuries to five others. In February 2023, the Supreme Court granted a stay of execution, and his case was later referred to a new jurisdiction to address mental health issues, as reported by Iran’s Mehr news agency in July.

This execution is one of several carried out in the aftermath of the 2022 protests. The Iranian government has referred to the demonstrations as foreign-instigated “riots.” The execution of Ghobadlou highlights the continued legal consequences faced by individuals involved in the protests and underscores the broader human rights concerns surrounding the crackdown on dissent in Iran.