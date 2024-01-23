IRCTC introduces special tour package to Ayodhya: Details

Ayodhya: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train covering Ayodhya, Prayagraj and 3 Jyotirlingas. The tour package named ‘Shree Ram Janam Bhoomi – Ayodhya, Prayagraj with 03 Jyotirlinga Darshan’ will cover Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Ujjain & Nasik.

The train will depart from Rajkot on February 5. Passengers can board the train at Rajkot – Surendra Nagar – Viramgam – Sabarmati – Nadiad – Anand – Chhayapuri – Godhra – Dahod – Meghnagar & Ratlam stations. Passengers can deboard the train at Vadodara – Anand – Nadiad – Sabarmati – Viramgam – Surendra nagar – Rajkot stations.

The passengers boarding from Godhra, Dahod, Meghnagar & Ratlam may de-board at Vadodara station or any other convenient Station

Economy Class (Sleeper) – Rs 20,500/- per person

Comfort Class (3AC) – Rs 33,000/- per person

Superior Class (2AC) – Rs 46,000/- per person