Japan allows women to take part in the ‘naked man’ festival for the first time in history

In a historic move, Konomiya Shrine in Inazawa town, Japan, has allowed women to participate in the ‘naked man’ festival for the first time in its 1650-year history. The festival, known as the Hadaka Matsuri, is a traditional event organized by the shrine in the Aichi prefecture. It is scheduled to take place on February 22, and around 10,000 local men are expected to participate.

The ‘naked man festival’ is distinct from events like ‘The Burning Man.’ Rather than featuring music bands and dancing, it revolves around ushering in good luck for the new year. For over a millennium, the festival has been exclusively for men. During the event, thousands of men, adorned only in loincloths, gather to create an almost stampede-like atmosphere. The focal point of the festival is the “shin-otoko” or “god man.” Participants strive to touch this individual, an actual person, as it is believed that doing so will cleanse them of sins and bring good luck for the entire year.

The decision to allow women to participate in the ‘naked man festival’ is a departure from the historical tradition. This significant change opens the event to a wider audience and marks a notable shift in the festival’s longstanding exclusivity. The move has garnered attention as it reflects evolving perspectives and an increasing emphasis on inclusivity in cultural and traditional practices.

As the festival approaches, it will be interesting to observe the dynamics and reactions surrounding this unprecedented inclusion of women in an event deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions. The ‘naked man festival’ continues to be a unique and culturally significant celebration, with this year’s edition poised to make history with the participation of women for the first time.