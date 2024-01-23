Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ set for June 14 release

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, “Emergency,” is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, according to an announcement by the film’s makers. The movie, directed and written by Ranaut, showcases the actor portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Describing “Emergency” as her most ambitious project and second directorial venture after “Manikarnika,” Kangana Ranaut expressed excitement about bringing together Indian and international talent for this grand period drama.

Originally slated for release on November 24, 2023, the film faced a postponement due to scheduling adjustments in Kangana Ranaut’s calendar. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, “Emergency” is presented as a mega-budget depiction of one of the most controversial spectacles in the history of Indian democracy, revolving around the first woman prime minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi. The star-studded cast includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik, with Ritesh Shah, known for “Pink,” handling the screenplay and dialogues.