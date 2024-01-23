Landslide in Southwest China Claims 20 Lives

A landslide in southwest China’s Yunnan province has resulted in 20 fatalities, with 24 individuals still unaccounted for, according to local authorities on Tuesday. The landslide occurred in Liangshui Village in Zhaotong city on Monday morning, trapping 47 people. Emergency response efforts have been escalated, and over 1,000 rescue workers, 45 rescue dogs, and various vehicles are involved in search and rescue operations. The Chinese government has allocated funds of 50 million yuan (about USD 7 million) to support disaster relief, focusing on search and rescue, relocation of affected people, secondary disaster detection, and home repair.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has upgraded the emergency response level, and teams have been dispatched to guide rescue and relief work. Preliminary investigation suggests the landslide was triggered by the collapse of a steep cliff-top area, with a mass approximately 100 meters wide, 60 meters tall, and an average thickness of about 6 meters. President Xi Jinping has ordered an all-out search and rescue effort, emphasizing the need to minimize casualties. Despite challenging conditions, including persistent snow, rescue officials are working through the night. Local authorities are providing assistance to affected residents, including tents, quilts, cotton coats, and evacuation support, with over 200 tents and 213 residents evacuated to safer locations.