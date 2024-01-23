Lenovo launches new gaming laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Global technology brand, Lenovo has launched a 16-inch gaming laptop in India. The new laptop named ‘Legion 9i’ is launched at a starting price of Rs 449,990. The new laptop comes with a self-contained liquid-cooling system and a forged carbon A-cover. The AI-tuned laptop has been designed for gamers and creators, with heavy graphic workflow requirements.

Weighing 2.56 kg, the new Lenovo Legion 9i offers a 13th Gen Intel Core ‘i9-13980HX’ processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and 32GB of over-clocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM. The display features variable refresh rates up to 165Hz, with vibrant DCI-P3 and sRGB colour fidelity with the pre-installed X-Rite software, tuned for both gamers and creators.

It comes with Tobii Horizon software that provides gearless head tracking that gives players an extra level of immersion, and the huge 99.99Whr battery fuels longer gaming sessions.

With ‘Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D’, players can get an extra edge in games through immersive 3D audio. The Legion 9i also comes with Windows 11 as well as 3 months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Legion Arena.