Luxury estate that belonged to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner is up for sale in Encino, California

An opulent estate in Encino, California, boasting a celebrity-rich history, has entered the real estate market, and electronic music producer Zedd is the latest owner to list the property. The mansion, which offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, was previously owned by the former couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and is now available for just under $19 million.

Records on Zillow indicate that Zedd acquired the property from Jonas and Turner for $15.2 million in 2021. The celebrity couple, in turn, had purchased the estate for $14.1 million just a year and a half earlier in 2019. The current listing is managed by David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties.

This “prized blue-chip estate” spans 14,779 sq. ft. and is situated on nearly an acre of land. The well-maintained landscape features a line of oak trees that provide privacy for the residence. The outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and various seating areas for dining and relaxation, all strategically placed within a yard surrounded by the U-shaped home.