Namibian cheetah gives birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park

Namibian cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, following a similar occurrence weeks ago with another feline. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the news, congratulating wildlife frontline warriors and enthusiasts, expressing hope for the thriving of India’s wildlife. This follows the recent birth of three cubs to another Namibian cheetah named Aasha at Kuno National Park, part of the ‘Project Cheetah’ initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reintroduce the species that went extinct in independent India. Both Jwala and Aasha were among the cheetahs translocated from Namibia.

In a previous instance, cheetah Siyaya had given birth to four cubs in March, with only one surviving. The efforts to reintroduce cheetahs to India involved the introduction of the first batch of eight cheetahs in September 2022 and the second batch of 12 cheetahs from South Africa in February, marking a significant step in conservation initiatives for India’s biodiversity.