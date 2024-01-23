OnePlus 12 will be launched in India today: Price, specifications

Mumbai: The OnePlus 12 launch event will take place on January 23. The event will be livestreamed via its official YouTube channel at 7:30PM. The OnePlus 12 India price is tipped to be Rs 64,999 for the base 12GB RAM.

The company has already revealed the design of the OnePlus 12. The device has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The OnePlus 12 phone features a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen even has support for a peak brightness of 4,500nits. Additionally, the panel also has support for Dolby Vision, 10Bit Color Depth, ProXDR, 2160Hz PWM dimming.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is backed by the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage solutions for better speeds. There is a triple camera system. This includes a 50-megapixel LYT808 Sony sensor with OIS. It is accompanied by a 64-megapixel OV64B sensor with 3x periscope telephoto camera and OIS. In addition to this, there is also a third camera – a 48-megapixel IMX581 ultra-wide camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging tech. The company has also given support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.