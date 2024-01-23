over 240,000 pilgrims sought medical assistance during Sabarimala season

During the Sabarimala season, the health department rendered medical care to approximately 250,000 pilgrims, addressing various health concerns. Of the total, around 82,000 sought treatment for respiratory issues, while more than 13,000 reported heart problems. Specific cases included 231 pilgrims treated for chest pain, 295 for injuries resulting from road accidents, and 18 for snake bites. The health department admitted 7,278 pilgrims for treatment or observation, highlighting the significance of medical services during the pilgrimage.

To enhance medical assistance, the health department operated a special rescue van permitted to offer emergency care to pilgrims up to Sannidhanam. Approximately 150 pilgrims utilized this service for immediate medical attention. Health Minister Veena George praised the dedicated efforts of health workers and emphasized the department’s focus on healthcare, infectious disease prevention, and food safety. Equipped dispensaries were strategically placed in key locations, including Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal, Charalmedu (Swami Ayyappan Road), Neelimala, and Appachimedu.

Ensuring comprehensive medical facilities, all hospitals were equipped with defibrillators, ventilators, and cardiac monitor systems. Additionally, health centers at Pampa and Sannidhanam featured fully equipped laboratories, operation theaters, and X-ray facilities. Special wards for pilgrims were established at various healthcare facilities, and a control room at the Pampa Government Hospital facilitated coordinated operations. Emergency medical centers and oxygen parlors were strategically positioned at 15 locations along the Pampa to Sannidhanam route and four locations along the forest road, contributing to the overall health infrastructure during the pilgrimage.