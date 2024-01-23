Powerful earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan-China border

Beijing: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region in China on January 23. It is – a sparsely populated part of China’s western Xinjiang region.

6 people were injured in the earthquake. More than 120 buildings damaged, 47 houses collapsed, 78 houses were damaged and some greenhouses were reduced to plastic sheets and rubble

According to the China Earthquake Administration, the quake’s epicentre is at a depth of 22 km in the mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China’s Xinjiang region. It rocked Uchturpan county in Aksu prefecture shortly after 2 a.m.

The earthquake was felt strongly in Urumqi, Korla, Kashgar, Yining, and surrounding areas. Following the earthquake, the Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake, Xinhua said.

Earlier on Monday night, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck southern Xinjiang in China. The earthquake, with a depth of 80 km, occurred at 23:39:11 IST and was located at 40.96 latitude and 78.30 longitude in southern Xinjiang, China. The tremors from the quake were felt in the Delhi-NCR region and other parts of India.

It’s worth noting that this earthquake follows a 6.2-magnitude quake that occurred a month earlier in China’s Gansu and Qinghai provinces, resulting in the loss of at least 131 lives. According to reports from Gansu officials, over 87,000 individuals were evacuated to safety, approximately 15,000 houses collapsed, and an additional 207,000 suffered damage. The quake impacted 145,736 people, highlighting the seismic activity in the region.