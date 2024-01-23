Public Access Granted to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

The Ram temple in Ayodhya welcomed the general public on Tuesday, marking the opening of its doors a day after the consecration ceremony for the new idol of Ram Lalla. A significant number of devotees, including locals and visitors from different states, gathered near the main gateway along the Ram Path leading to the temple complex late on Monday, expressing their eagerness to enter the premises. As the crowd swelled near the ceremonial gateway adorned for the consecration ceremony, the police informed the devotees that the temple would officially open to the public starting Tuesday.

On Monday, the consecration ceremony witnessed the installation of the new idol of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded this historic event, emphasizing the need to move beyond the temple’s construction and work towards establishing the foundation of a “strong, capable, and divine” India for the next millennium. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the cultural and religious landscape of India, drawing attention from devotees across the nation.