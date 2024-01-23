Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage to Netaji on His Birth Anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid his respects to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary, hailing him as a prominent symbol of Indian values such as pluralism and tolerance. As part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi, the journey paused in the city the previous night, where he offered floral tributes at a campsite adorned with a garlanded photograph of Netaji.

Taking to X, Gandhi expressed heartfelt tributes to Netaji, emphasizing the crucial role played by Netaji’s Indian National Army in India’s fight for independence. He underlined the significance of the army’s brigades named after prominent figures such as Gandhi, Nehru, Azad, Subhas, and the Rani of Jhansi regiment. Gandhi praised Netaji as an exemplar of Indian values, embodying principles of pluralism, social and economic justice, tolerance, and gender inclusivity. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, is set to re-enter Assam on Tuesday.