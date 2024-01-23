Report: The Sun releases intense solar flares that could trigger a massive geomagnetic storm in Earth’s magnetic field

The Sun has unleashed potent solar flares that carry the potential to instigate a substantial geomagnetic storm within Earth’s magnetic field. The consequence of this solar activity is anticipated to manifest in vibrant aurora displays on Earth, particularly in parts of the United States on Tuesday, January 23, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center.

These awe-inspiring auroras are forecasted to be most vivid in the northern and upper Midwest states of the US. Additionally, Alaska and Canada may also witness heightened auroral activity on Tuesday night, as outlined by the near-real-time aurora forecast projections provided by NOAA.

The underlying cause of these intense solar flares lies in solar eruptions transpiring within the Sun. These eruptions are a consequence of the Solar Cycle, a cyclic phenomenon that unfolds rapidly within the Sun. The initiation of this Solar Cycle was officially recognized in 2019.

The pinnacle of this solar eruption, identified as the solar maximum, is projected to occur in October 2024, according to predictions by Live Science. Nonetheless, the Space Weather Prediction Center has suggested that the solar eruption’s peak could potentially materialize earlier than anticipated, and its intensity might surpass initial estimations.