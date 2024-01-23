Schiaparelli Couture show deliveres a mesmerising spectacle, blending avant-garde fashion with celestial inspiration

The Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday delivered a mesmerizing spectacle that seamlessly blended avant-garde fashion with celestial inspiration. The runway featured a model carrying a robot baby, and the iconic Jennifer Lopez graced the front row alongside Zendaya, while Irina Shayk made a stunning appearance with a completely transformed look.

Irina Shayk, in particular, captivated the audience with her striking presence, sporting bleached brows that added an alienesque allure. Her ensemble consisted of a formfitting strapless black gown adorned with nude trim, elegantly paired with brown heels. This unique look perfectly complemented the fashion house’s latest collection.

Named SCHIAPARALIEN, the show celebrated Elsa Schiaparelli’s fascination with astrology, space, and the unknown. Creative director Daniel Roseberry curated a collection that embraced contradictions, exploring the interplay “of legacy and the avant-garde, of the beautiful and the provocative, of the earthbound and the heaven-sent.” In an Instagram post, the house described the collection as a homage to Schiaparelli’s obsession with these themes, highlighting how seemingly opposing elements can come together to create something unexpected and new.

The show’s themes and designs reflected a profound exploration of art and nature’s teachings, emphasizing how diverse elements, when united, can give rise to striking chimaeras—objects composed of familiar parts that, when combined, create an entirely novel and unexpected entity. The SCHIAPARALIEN collection thus stood out as a testament to the beauty of embracing contradictions and exploring the uncharted territories where legacy meets the avant-garde.