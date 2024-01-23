Simple and Nutritious Maharashtrian Thalipeeth

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup Jowar (Sorghum) flour

2. 1/2 cup Besan (Gram flour)

3. 1/4 cup Wheat flour

4. 1/4 cup Rice flour

5. 1 small Onion, finely chopped

6. 1/4 cup Cilantro (Coriander), finely chopped

7. 2 tbsp Methi (Fenugreek) leaves, finely chopped (optional)

8. 1 Green Chili, finely chopped

9. 1/2 inch Ginger, grated

10. 1/4 tsp Turmeric powder

11. 1/2 tsp Red Chili powder (adjust to taste)

12. Salt to taste

13. Water for kneading the dough

14. Oil or ghee for cooking

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine Jowar flour, Besan, Wheat flour, Rice flour, chopped onion, cilantro, methi leaves, green chili, grated ginger, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt.

2. Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a smooth, pliable dough. The consistency should be similar to that of chapati dough.

3. Divide the dough into small portions and shape them into balls.

4. Take a ball of dough and place it on a greased plastic sheet or banana leaf. Pat it gently with your fingers to spread it into a circular shape. You can use water to prevent sticking.

5. Heat a griddle or tawa and transfer the flattened thalipeeth onto it. Drizzle some oil or ghee around the edges.

6. Cook on medium heat until the bottom side turns golden brown. Flip and cook the other side until it’s cooked through.

7. Repeat the process for the remaining dough portions.

8. Serve the hot thalipeeth with yogurt, pickle, or any chutney of your choice.