Six Indian Fishermen Arrested by SL Navy for IMBL Violation

Six fishermen from Rameswaram, India, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The arrest took place during the early hours after the fishermen ventured into the sea following consecutive days of fishing ban. Approximately 480 mechanised boats from Rameswaram had resumed fishing on Monday night, and while near the IMBL, some were reportedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy. The arrested fishermen, along with their two boats, have been handed over to Mailadi fisheries department officials for further action.

According to Sri Lankan Navy sources, the North Central Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft to chase away a group of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters on January 22. During this operation, six Indian fishermen in two boats were apprehended for violating the IMBL. The navy personnel held the fishermen off the Delft Island in Sri Lankan waters, and the arrested individuals, along with their boats, were brought to the Kankasanthurai Harbour. They will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for legal proceedings.

This incident follows a previous arrest on January 17 when the Sri Lankan navy detained 18 fishermen from Pamban in two boats. The fishermen were remanded for two weeks. The fishermen association has urged the Indian government to address issues between the two nations, ensuring a safer environment for fishers from both countries to carry out their operations. They have also appealed for the government’s intervention in securing the release of the arrested individuals.