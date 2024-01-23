State approves registration for additional houseboats

The Kerala government has granted approval for the registration of additional houseboats in the state. This decision, made during a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was part of discussions on various matters concerning the tourism sector, particularly in Alappuzha, a prominent backwater tourism destination. According to a statement released on Monday, the exact number of houseboats eligible for registration will be determined at the secretary level. The statement also mentioned that Shikara boats would be registered under stringent conditions, prohibiting unauthorized servicing and outlining measures for the regularization of operators.

The meeting addressed issues related to waste disposal and announced the resolution of these concerns. To address garbage disposal, waste disposal facilities will be established at suitable locations in a decentralized manner. District collectors will collaborate with local self-government institutions and the tourism department to establish additional sewage treatment plants (STPs). The tourism department is set to complete work on three STPs soon.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the importance of providing professional training for employees working on houseboats. This training aims to ensure proper behavior towards tourists, emphasizing that staff should not inconvenience visitors. The press release highlighted the mandatory use of uniforms for boat staff to maintain a professional and organized appearance. Key stakeholders, including Minister V N Vasavan, Tourism Secretary K S Srinivas, Maritime Board Chairman N S Pillai, and district collectors of Kottayam and Alappuzha, attended the meeting.